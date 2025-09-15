Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over 'troop deployment'

US President Donald Trump threatened a national emergency in Washington, DC, after Mayor Muriel Bowser said police would not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement following last month’s protest over the deployment of National Guard troops in the capital.
At issue is the provision of information on individuals living in, or entering, the United States illegally. Trump's threat adds to a move critics have seen as federal overreach, with more than 2,000 troops patrolling the city.
The comments come after several thousand protesters hit the streets this month over Trump's August deployment of National Guard troops to "re-establish law, order, and public safety," after calling crime a blight on the capital.
"In just a few weeks. The 'place' is absolutely booming [...] for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME," Trump said on Truth Social.
Bowser's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post.
Earlier, he had put the metropolitan police department under direct federal control and sent federal law enforcement, including members of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to police the streets. It is unclear when their mission will end.
Trump blamed "Radical Left Democrats" for pressuring Bowser to inform the government about the non-cooperation with ICE, adding that if the police halted cooperation with ICE, "Crime would come roaring back".
He added, "To the people and businesses of Washington, DC, DON'T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON'T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. I'll call a National Emergency, and Federalise, if necessary!!!"
Bowser, who has previously praised Trump's surge of federal law enforcement, bringing a sharp decline in crime, earlier signed an order for the city to coordinate with federal law enforcement.
The National Guard serves as a militia answering to the governors of the 50 states, except when called into federal service. The DC National Guard reports directly to the president.
Nepalese president appoints former CJ Sushila Karki to lead country
Robinson, arrested for aggravated murder and other charges, has no criminal history, according to state records...
Fifty-one people were killed and more than 1,300 injured this week in the anti-graft protests by the "Gen Z" movement
Robinson was taken into custody on Thursday night, says FBI Director Kash Patel
Authorities offer reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to killer's capture
Seven co-accused, including ex-ministers and military chiefs, are also convicted of forming an armed group