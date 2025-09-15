NFL scores: Eagles Beat Chiefs, Cowboys win overtime thriller in week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles handed the Kansas City Chiefs a 20-17 defeat in a Super Bowl rematch. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley scored rushing touchdowns, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs slipped to a 0-2 start for the first time since 2019.

The loss also marked Mahomes first three game losing streak in his career.

In Dallas, the Cowboys edged the New York Giants 40-37 in overtime after a frantic fourth quarter. Brandon Aubrey kicked a 64-yard field goal to tie the game in regulation and sealed win with a 46-yard field goal in overtime.

The Indianapolis Colt made history in their 29- 28 win over the Denver Broncos. Kick Spencer Shrader converted the game winning attempt after a penalty moved his missed 60-yard kick closer. The Colts are 2-0 for the first time since 2009.

Away, the Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 30-10, the Baltimore Raven rolled past the Cleveland Browns 41-17, and the Detroit Lions posted 52 points in a dominant victory over the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers reached 508 career touchdown passes in his home debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Seattle Seahawks spoiled with them a 31-17 win.

Other results included:

New England Patriots 3-27 Miami Dolphins San Franciso 49ers 26-21 New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Ram 33-19 Tennessee titans Arizona Cardinal 27-22 Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons 22-6 Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers 27-18 Washington Commanders Jacksonville Jaguars 27-31 Cincinnati Bengals

NFL Week 2 featured comebacks, overtime games, and high scoring contests in the early season.