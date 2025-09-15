 NFL scores: Eagles Beat Chiefs, Cowboys win overtime thriller in week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles handed the Kansas City Chiefs a 20-17 defeat in a Super Bowl rematch. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley scored rushing touchdowns, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs slipped to a 0-2 start for the first time since 2019.
The loss also marked Mahomes first three game losing streak in his career.
In Dallas, the Cowboys edged the New York Giants 40-37 in overtime after a frantic fourth quarter. Brandon Aubrey kicked a 64-yard field goal to tie the game in regulation and sealed win with a 46-yard field goal in overtime.
The Indianapolis Colt made history in their 29- 28 win over the Denver Broncos. Kick Spencer Shrader converted the game winning attempt after a penalty moved his missed 60-yard kick closer. The Colts are 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
Away, the Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 30-10, the Baltimore Raven rolled past the Cleveland Browns 41-17, and the Detroit Lions posted 52 points in a dominant victory over the Chicago Bears.
Aaron Rodgers reached 508 career touchdown passes in his home debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Seattle Seahawks spoiled with them a 31-17 win.
NFL Week 2 featured comebacks, overtime games, and high scoring contests in the early season.
The flower nicknamed “Clover” was officially recognized as the tallest sunflower to have grown in a garden
'The Charlie Kirk' show would air at 12:00 p.m. ET
Elon Musk’s largest stock purchase send shares soaring as investors see a powerful vote of confidence
Nvidia violated Anti-monopoly law in preliminary investigation, finds Chinese market regulators
A bus taking part in a wedding ceremony fell into a river in northern Nigeria
Coolidge is best known for her witty charm and faced surprising criticism during the Emmy Awards 2025 appearance