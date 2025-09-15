UK Court to sentence Constance Marten for killing newborn baby

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been awaiting sentencing after they were convicted of killing their newborn daughter due to gross negligence.

The couple gave birth to a baby girl named Victoria in secret in December 2022. After that, they fled, living in the tent along with their fifth baby under harsh and freezing conditions.

Earlier both Marten and Gordon are accused of child cruelty. Their first four children had been saved and taken into care, putting up for adoption.

The tragic death of Victoria is either due to hypothermia or smothering while parents were on the run, hiding themselves from authorities on South Downs.

In the court hearing which is to be scheduled on September 15, the fate of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon will be decided.

According to Philippa McAtasney KC who represented Mark Gordon, there is little to no chance that baby Victoria died because of hypothermia. She died because Constance Marten fell asleep on her.

McAtasney argued that the judge should take decision on the cause of death of Victoria.

Gordon's barrister also presented pre-sentence reports, recommending that Gordon should not be considered as dangerous.

According to the barrister, Gordon committed offences in the USA when he was a child and he spent around 20 years in prison, shaping his personality in the long run.

“It is quite apparent from speaking with Mark Gordon that when his children were removed from him and his wife that caused a great deal of upset and anxiety and it was traumatic," Philippa McAtasney KC says.

The court is expected to decide on the main cause of Victoria’s death that will impact the overall ruling.

The court hearing is underway, deciding on the fate of the couple.