19 killed as Nigeria wedding bus plunges into river

A bus participating in a wedding ceremony celebration fell into a river in Northern Nigeria. The accident occurred near the village of Fass in Zamfara state, killing at least 19 people, including women and children, residents confirmed on Sunday.

According to Abubakar Muhammed, an official with the NURTV transport operation union, the driver stopped the bus on a partially collapsed bridge, but it rolled backward into the water.

Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that the bus was in a wedding convoy accompanying a bride to her new husband’s house and crashed near the village.

Officials have confirmed that the driver may have forgotten to use the hand brake.

Meanwhile the bus accompanying children and women had been heading for Jega in neighboring Kebbi state.

Residents of the village of Fass had confirmed the death toll of women and children killed in a tragic accident.

It has been observed that traffic accidents frequently occurred on Nigeria’s badly maintained roads.

Federal safety statistics confirmed that last year, 9,570 accidents were recorded, causing 5421 deaths.

The unusual incident caused by a bus rolling into the river underscores the poorly maintained infrastructure and erratic driving.