Texas officials admit defeat against 40 wild dogs terrorizing neighborhoods

A pack of nearly 40 dogs have taken over a Texas city as residents fear for the security and safety of their children.

The wild dogs roam around the northern city of Texas and local officials have admitted defeat, stating, “We can’t do much”.

The residents have warned city officials that the stray dogs are no longer confined to night only but are now roaming around the city throughout the day, sparking concerns about the safety and security of kids.

One of the residents whose family got attacked by feral dogs said to NBC 5, “Dogs are going to look for food and I don’t want my children to be that dog food.”

Sharing details about the dog attack incident, Bruce Moats said, “We heard barking and saw the dogs running towards us as my wife and I were getting the kids out of the car.”

He added, “My wife rushed my daughter inside the house and my son locked himself inside the car.”

“I went to the house to retrieve my firearm,” Bruce added.

Bruce hopes never to use firearms against the strays but said, “I am prepared to have to make that decision if it becomes necessary.”

Johnson County Commissioner Rick Bailey admitted that stray dogs have become a major concern but but said he lacks the legal authority to round up the dogs.