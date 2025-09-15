Australia’s climate risk report warns heat related deaths could surge 400%

Australia’s first National Climate Risk Assessment report has issued a chilling warning for the residents of coastal areas.

Nearly 1.5 million Australians face displacement due to rising sea levels by 2050.

The report predicts that climate change would lead to disastrous extreme weather patterns, adding, “Severe climate hazards like floods, cyclones, heatwaves, droughts and bushfires will occur more frequently.”

The 72-page report further details the impacts of three different global warming scenarios - above 1.5C, above 2C, and above 3C.

Australia, the country among one of biggest polluters in the world, has already reached a temperature of above 1.5C and another 1.5C increase in temperature would increase the heat related death by 400% in Sydney.

Chris Bowen, the minister for Climate Change, said, “We are already living with the consequences of climate change. It is clear now more than ever now more than ever that we must cut emissions because every degree of warming we prevent will help save our future generations.”

Minister for Climate Change Chris Bowen

Noting the economic impact of warming, the report reveals that property value in Australia will drop by $406 billion, adding, “No Australian community will be immune from climate risks.”

It further states that water quality will deteriorate due to severe floods and by 2050 the ecosystem, natural species, critical infrastructure and health will come under high risk.