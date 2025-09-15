Prince Harry shuts down key misconception about King Charles reconciliation

Prince Harry dismisses major claims about reconciliation with King Charles

Prince Harry has appeared to tune out all the noise and has kept his focus on things that matter to him, like his family and his relationship with his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex reunited with his cancer-stricken father for the first time in 19 months for a tea at Clarence House during his UK tour last week. In his four-day visit, Harry has followed up with all of his patronages.

Just hours after his meeting with the King, Harry was en route to Ukraine with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation. During the trip, Harry opened up to The Guardian about what his relationship looks like with his father.

Harry shared that despite his grievances about security issues, over the next year, “the focus really has to be on my dad”.

He also dismissed a major narrative the British press which has pushed against him since he left the UK: Harry is an ‘unhappy’ man. He says that he is not, but he does want to spend more time in the UK.

Some of the royal experts have also claimed that it will be a long time before the King finally begins to trust his younger son. Moreover, many have even gone on to say that that the reconciliation is not going to happen despite their meeting last week.

Meanwhile, Harry believes that the British press narrative is not exactly the truth. He asserted that “you cannot have reconciliation before you have truth”.

In the interview, he also addressed his explosive memoir, Spare, which seemed to have deepened the rift with the royal family.

“I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative,” he told the outlet. “The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.”

He added, “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”