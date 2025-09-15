Memes take over social media after India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup showdown

India and Pakistan fans in the stands before the match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on September 14, 2025.—Reuters

Social media was set abuzz during the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan as fans from both sides flooded memes to celebrate, troll, and analyse the contest.

Today's match was won by India by seven wickets as they comfortably chased a 128-run target in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Social media platforms were inundated with memes, reflecting the passion and humour that accompany one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

While Indian supporters shared memes praising their team's batting and bowling performances, Pakistani fans responded with humorous takes on key moments, player contributions, and the intensity of the rivalry.

The meme wave underscored how the India-Pakistan rivalry extends beyond the boundary ropes.

For many, the memes were as entertaining as the cricket itself, capturing the emotions of jubilation, disappointment and banter that have long defined this fixture.







































