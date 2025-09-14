Julianne Moore on how she spends her no-work day

Julianne Moore has recently revealed how she spends her no-work day.

The Still Alice actress shared what she does when she’s not filming an award-winning movie or television series.

“I like a little of everything,” said the 64-year-old in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

May December actress noted, “A perfect day is not having to get up too early and drink my coffee, and read the news and answer my emails.”

“I would also have time maybe to do some yoga and then have dinner with my family, and then watch something that I enjoy and go to bed,” explained Julianne.

Hannibal actress confessed that she’s learned to make more time for herself as she’s getting older.

“When you're younger, you don't think about much at all. I mean, you really feel impervious to everything, and to anything health and wellness related,” she remarked.

However, Julianne further said, “I think, the more life you've accrued, the more precious it becomes.”

The Echo Valley actress opened up that she’s a mother, wife and more, so she has “more people that you are taking care of”.

“You have more people that you love, and you realise that you depend on your body, and if something goes wrong with your body, then it really affects your function,” added Julianne.

Meanwhile, the actress also pointed out that the best part of her job is the “actual working, is the doing of it, because that's what keeps me coming back”.

“I like that creative experience. I like going in somewhere and building it with a group of people,” she concluded.