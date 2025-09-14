Hailey Bieber gives rare insights into fitness routine after giving birth

Hailey Bieber takes fans through her postpartum self-care journey

Hailey Bieber gave birth to her son, Jack Blues Bieber, just about a year ago and she is still working on her postpartum strength.

The 28-year-old supermodel and mom took to Instagram on Saturday, September 14, and shared a quick sneak peek into her workout routine.

Hailey shared a video of herself exercising with a yoga block on a mat in what seemed to be her gym at home.

The Rhode founder sported a sports bra and biker shorts in the video and set her husband Justin Bieber’s song, SPEED DEMON, in the background of her Story.

Hailey tagged her fitness coach Kirtsy Godso in the black-and-white video and wrote, “Our fave rib flare exercise, did lots of these to help correct rib flare after pregnancy,” in the caption.

The mom of one, who recently celebrated her son’s first birthday, has been candid about her postpartum struggles in various interviews.

In a previous interview, she acknowledged that took longer than expected” to lose the final 15 pounds of postpartum weight, adding that she worked with experts on everything “from pelvic floor to spinal and core realignment.”

However, Hailey is in no way trying to get back to her previous body, as she previously stated, “When people talk about ‘bouncing back’—back where? My hips are wider, my boobs are bigger… They did not go back.”

The skincare mogul continued, “And great, I’ll take it, but it’s not the same body that it was before. You’re not the same person you were before. You change head-to-toe. There was a minute where I hyper-fixated on getting back to what I was, and then I had to accept I’m not going back. It’s really about how I want to move forward.”