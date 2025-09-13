Eurovision 2026 boycott: Netherlands, Ireland threaten withdrawal over Israel

The Netherlands has joined Ireland in threatening to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026 if Israel is allowed to participate.
The move is part of a growing push from several European countries and cultural figures to exclude Israel from the contest.
The main reason for the boycott is the war in Gaza. Both the Irish and Dutch public broadcasters believe it would be wrong to participate alongside Israel, citing the high number of civilian deaths and the humanitarian situation.
They argue that the contest, which is meant to be a symbol of unity, should not include a country involved in such a conflict.
AVROTROS, the Dutch broadcaster, stated that their participation “will not be possible as long as Israel remains admitted by the EBU.” They added that they would “be happy to participate next” if the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event, decides to exclude Israel.
RTE, the Irish broadcaster, released a similar statement, saying that for Ireland to participate would be “unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.” They also expressed concerns over “the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.”
The Netherlands and Ireland are not alone in this move. Slovenia, Iceland, and Spain have also said they will withdraw or have called for Israel to be removed from the contest.
The boycotting countries have pointed to the precedent set when Russia was banned from the contest following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, arguing that a similar standard should be applied to Israel.
Organisers have announced that Vienna, the capital of Austria, will host the contest in 2026.
Google attempts Safari-style script blocking in Chrome incognito on Windows 11 for private browsing
A man left his Tesla Cybertruck plugged in for a month while on vacation
Sheffield United has lost all five league matches under head trainer Ruben Selles
Japan has reached a new record of nearly 100,000 centenarians
The viral photos reveal a childhood brought up surrounded by guns, conservative ideology, and a household of...
French hospitals prepare for war, citing ‘major engagement’ by 2026