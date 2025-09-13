Eurovision 2026 boycott: Netherlands, Ireland threaten withdrawal over Israel

The Netherlands and Ireland threaten withdrawal from Eurovision 2026 over Israel

The Netherlands has joined Ireland in threatening to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026 if Israel is allowed to participate.

The move is part of a growing push from several European countries and cultural figures to exclude Israel from the contest.

The main reason for the boycott is the war in Gaza. Both the Irish and Dutch public broadcasters believe it would be wrong to participate alongside Israel, citing the high number of civilian deaths and the humanitarian situation.

The main reason for the boycott threat is the war in Gaza

They argue that the contest, which is meant to be a symbol of unity, should not include a country involved in such a conflict.

AVROTROS, the Dutch broadcaster, stated that their participation “will not be possible as long as Israel remains admitted by the EBU.” They added that they would “be happy to participate next” if the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event, decides to exclude Israel.

Slovenia, Iceland, and Spain have also said they will withdraw or have called for Israel to be removed from the contest

RTE, the Irish broadcaster, released a similar statement, saying that for Ireland to participate would be “unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.” They also expressed concerns over “the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.”

The Netherlands and Ireland are not alone in this move. Slovenia, Iceland, and Spain have also said they will withdraw or have called for Israel to be removed from the contest.

The boycotting countries have pointed to the precedent set when Russia was banned from the contest following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, arguing that a similar standard should be applied to Israel.

Which country will host the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

Organisers have announced that Vienna, the capital of Austria, will host the contest in 2026.