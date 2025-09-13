Giorgio Armani will revealed: Who to inherit billion-dollar empire?

Giorgio Armani will revealed: Who will Inherit billion-dollar empire?

The legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani's will outline a plan to transfer ownership of the Armani Group between his close family and the Armani Foundation.

The Armani Foundation was set up in 2016 to protect the designer’s legacy.

According to the will, priority should be given to French luxury giant LVMH, French cosmetics group L’Oréal, and the Italian eyewear company Essilor Luxottica.

Armani wrote in the document that he intends to sell a 15 percent share in the business within one and a half years of his death.

An additional share ranging between 30 percent and 54.9 percent should be offered to the same buyer between the period of three to five years, as per the details published by the Financial Times.

The will further sheds light on the possibility that if the deal with the luxury giants (mentioned in the will) fails to close, then he offered the shares of his company to be listed in the public stock market as an alternate option.

However, the Armani Foundation would still retain 30.1 percent of the total shares in a listing and in a sale.

It’s worth mentioning here that Armani’s fashion empire is estimated to be worth 5 billion and 12 billion euros ($5.9 billion-$14 billion), as reported by Reuters, quoting industry experts.

What will Armani’s heirs get?

The fashion legend Giorgio Armani's net worth was estimated at $11.8 billion at the time of his passing on September 4, 2025, according to Forbes magazine.

Giorgio Armani didn’t have any children who could now inherit his billion-dollar empire.

But Armani’s heirs are considered to be his sister, Rosanna; nieces Silvana and Roberta and nephew Andrea Camerana; and partner, Leo dell’Orco.

Armani handed over the final “decision-making power to his right-hand man Dell’Orco and the family, supported by the foundation,” the company said in a statement.

Dell’Orco will also hold 30 percent, the largest chunk of Armani’s wealth.

Armani's sister, Rosanna; her son, Andre; and his nieces, Silvana and Roberta, will be entitled to a 15 percent stake each.