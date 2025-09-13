Nepal first female prime minister takes charge: What next for Gen Z protests?

Nepal has appointed Ex-Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the country's first female prime minister following violent protests that toppled the previous government.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel dissolved the assemblies on Friday, September 12, 2025 and set the date for the General Elections 2026 on March 05, 2026 and date recommended by the new interim prime minister.

The 73-year-old jurist, known for her anti-corruption stance during her 2016-2017 tenure, was sworn in Friday.

The appointment comes after weeklong demonstrations that began over social media restrictions but expanded into broader youth-led protests against political corruption and economic inequality.

The unrest left at least 51 dead, including protesters killed by police fire and inmates attempting jail breaks, before the military imposed curfews in Kathmandu.

Ousted Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli resigned Tuesday, September 09, 2025 and fled his residence, the Gen Z protests continue addressing deeper grievances.

Young demonstrators specifically target nepo kids, political leaders' children, enjoying luxury while youth unemployment remains high, demanding systemic reform beyond superficial government changes.

Revolution demanding protesters specifically target political leaders nepo kids who keep enjoying the lucrative lifestyle provided by their parents and family members who are into political leadership.

The military maintains curfew protocols with limited daily hours for residents to obtain essentials while soldiers patrol streets.