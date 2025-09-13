Japan’s centenarian population hits record high of nearly 100,000

Japan officially announced that the number of people aged 100 or older has risen, marking the 55th consecutive year.

The health minister declared on Friday that, out of that total, women accounted for an overwhelming 88%.

Primarily, Japan holds the world’s longest life expectancy, a status it has maintained for decades. The ultimate credit goes to the residents’ healthier diet.

Recent reports reveal that the oldest person in Japan is 114-year-old Shigeko Kagawa from Yamatokoriyama.

Health Minister Takamaro Fukoka in a statement congratulated the 87,784 female and 11,979 male centenarians.

He expressed his gratitude for their longevity and remarkable contributions to the betterment of the country.

The data on the record number of centenarians was released in anticipation of Elderly Day on September 15, 2025, a national holiday where the new centenarians will receive a congratulatory letter and silver cup from the prime minister.

Japan has low rates of obesity, and a major contributing factor is the intake of diets low in red meat and high in fish and vegetables.

The obesity rate is specifically low for women and is believed to be a significant reason why they tend to live longer than men in Japan.

A daily group exercise, Radio Taiso has been specifically a part of Japanese culture since 1928.

This three-minute routine is practiced in small community groups across Japan. The prime purpose of Radio Taiso is to promote a sense of community and encourage public health across the country.

An audit of family registries was observed in Japan in 2010, and it uncovered more than 230,000 people listed as being aged 100 or older.

It has been observed that due to incomplete records and difficulties in accurately tracking the number of individuals, some families may have tried to hide the deaths of elderly relatives to claim their pensions.

After a national inquiry, the remains of Sogen Kato who was once believed to be the oldest man in Tokyo at 111, were found in his family home 32 years after his death. His death had been concealed so his family could continue receiving his pensions.

This discovery prompted a significant addition in how centenarian records are maintained in Japan.