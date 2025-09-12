Benson Boone makes cryptic comment after alleged split from Maggie Thurmon

Benson Boone and long-term girlfriend Maggie Thurmon have reportedly parted ways

Benson Boone, who used to dote on his girlfriend Maggie Thurmon, have reportedly called it quits after a year of dating.

The 23-year-old singer did not publicly confirm the breakup but he did make a heartfelt speech about people growing apart during a recent concert.

The Beautiful Things hitmaker was performing his song, In the Stars, when he spoke about how "sometimes people leave your life" and it “sucks” when it happens, during his show at Nashville on Tuesday, September 9.

The emotional note continued, "Sometimes people leave your life. Whether it's the right thing or the wrong thing. And it is always hard — always, every single time."

The Mystical Magical singer added, “it sucks. And it sucks to sit in it, and it sucks to be sad about it, and it sucks to feel that so hard sometimes. But it's okay, it's life. It happens. And as terrible as it is, there's always something or someone who can pull you out of it."

Before he started the song, Boone’s voice began to crack as he said, "I usually say writing this song helps me a lot, but singing this song tonight is going to help me a lot."

The speech came only a day after TMZ reported that the couple had parted ways.

"I hope you enjoy this song tonight because tonight this song means something very special, and I hope you take home something from this night. And if it is this song, if it is any song, let it be the next three and a half minutes because I promise this means everything to me," the Grammy winner concluded.