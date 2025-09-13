Radiohead warns fans over touts and ticket resale sites

Radiohead have condemned “exploitative” ticket touts and secondary resale platforms after more than 1,000 potentially fraudulent tickets for upcoming tour appeared online before general sales opened.

The band, who recently announced concerts in London, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, and Bologna, introduced strict measures to prevent large scale touting. Fans were required to apply for unlock codes to access tickets, although not all applicants were successful.

Despite warning that fans buying from unofficial resale sites risk being denied entry, listings for tickets appeared on platforms including Ticombo.

An investigation found more than 1,200 tickets advertised, with some prices reaching £788. One Swiss trader, Worldtix AG, listed over £22,000 worth of tickets for a single London show.

Radiohead’s manager, Julie Calland, said: “Fans will be encouraged to stay away from secondary sites. We will work with venues, promoters, and organisation to shut down unauthorised sales at inflated prices, tickets that for the most part, don’t actually exist.”

Experts raised concerns about “speculative listings,” where sellers advertise tickets they do not yet hold, a practice considered fraudulent under consumer law.

Ticombo initially defended the listings but removed them after being contacted by reporters, saying it only provides a platform for sellers. Wolrdtix AG said it was reviewing the tickets in question.

The issue has renewed pressure on the United Kingdom (U.K.) government, which has promised stronger action against ticket touting. Official are considering proposals to cap resale prices at 30 percent above face value.

Adam Webb of the FanFair Alliance said: “This exploitative model can be devasting for artist an audience, and it won’t stop until a cap is enforced.”

Viagogo, the United Kingdom (U.K.) largest secondary ticketing site, has also indicated that it will list Radiohead tickets.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “Too often rip off touts are running the gig going experience. We are committed to clamping down on this activity as part of the part of the Plan for Change.”

Radiohead’s tour tickets go on official sale this Friday, with fans urged to avoid unauthorised resale sites.