Uber lands in legal trouble for disability discrimination claims

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies, accusing the ride-hailing giant of discrimination against disabled passengers.

The lawsuit which was filed in San Francisco federal court, DOJ has claimed that Uber drivers adopt discriminatory behaviour with the disabled riders and those who use the ride with stowable wheelchairs and animals.

The complaint reads, “The company imposes impermissible surcharges by charging cleaning fees related to service animals and cancellation fees to riders they have unlawfully denied service.”

“Ride-sharing drivers insult and demean people with disabilities or ask them inappropriate questions,” the statement further added.

The complaint mentions 17 individuals who were mistreated at the hands of Uber, causing them emotional, economical, and physical damage.

The lawsuit also accused Uber of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law in 1990 by then President George H.W. Bush.

In response to the alleged lawsuit, the company issued a statement, defending the reputation, “We have a clear zero-tolerance policy for confirmed service denials, and we fundamentally disagree with the DOJ’s allegation.”

The rider giant also claimed that its Community Guidelines condemn and prohibit discrimination. This year the company has also announced a new plan to enhance the experience of riders who travel with service animals.