Turkish hackers video call Israel’s defense chief, leak personal contact online

In a humiliating incident for Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, Turkish hackers have leaked his phone number online.
The hackers also video called Katz which he apparently answered and threatened to kill the entire group. The phone number has since been disconnected.
A screenshot making rounds on social media shows a slightly blurred picture of the Israeli defence minister likely answering the call from hackers.
According to The Jerusalem Post, the hacking attacks targeting Israeli government officials have increased (since the country has launched its genocidal war against Palestine).
This isn’t the first time that a personal contact of an Israeli official was leaked as Iran-backed hackers previously infiltrated systems and leaked the personal phone number of former justice minister Ayelet Shaked.
Social media users mocked Israel’s security apparatus, calling it “fragile”.
One wrote on X, “Exposing Israel Katz’s personal details and even forcing him to answer a video call shows how fragile Zionist ‘security’ really is.”
Another user shared a screenshot of the alleged contact and wrote, “Katz is waiting for the phone. All of the Middle East should send him their best wishes.”
A third user also shared screenshots of alleged contacts and wrote, “This is the funniest thing i have read today, dude, it was not only Katz, they leaked the private Numbers of all Knesset. It's everywhere and Katz is so pissed.”
Cincinnati’s restaurant also lost contract with TQL stadium
The world’s first chlamydia vaccine for koalas will be officially introduced in January 2026
Chile has one of the highest rates of screen time for young people in the region
Netizens criticized the luxurious lifestyles in a country where people live hand to mouth, and the country relies on...
Millions of Facebook users to receive payouts as privacy settlement rolls out
A single MRI can be used to predict a person’s rate of aging
Prow Knob, with a landmass of about two square miles, is now fully detached from the glacier
Litigation alleges Oregon Ski Resort for removal of safety ropes led to adult skier crashing into 4-year-old girl