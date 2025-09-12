Luxurious world of Nepal’s ‘nepo kids’: Everything you need to know

Nepal’s Gen-Z-led demonstrations turned deadly and claimed lives, set government buildings on fire, amid severe countrywide backlash online and on Kathmandu streets.

The years of frustration among Gen Z fueled protests with those in power that multiplied when the Nepali regime banned social media platforms.

And, amid all this chaos, what made Gen Z furious was the display of luxurious life on social media by the Nepali ruling elite.

Netizens criticized the luxurious lifestyles in a country where people live hand to mouth, and the country relies on foreign remittances for its foreign reserves.

It’s a harsh fact that one in four Nepali people live below the poverty line.

After all the chaos that has toppled the regime, one question stuck to netizens: why did “Nipo Kid” lead to a revolt against the Nepali government?

Let’s break down what led to the mass protests led by Gen Z demonstrators

During the turmoil, social media users stormed the internet with snaps of the Instagram stories of the country’s ruling elite's kids enjoying vacations abroad, while back home Gen Z received bullets amid clashes with the security forces.

Netizens used the hashtag "#nepokids"; many young children of the Nepali ruling elite were called out by their countrymen for being ignorant of the reality on the ground, where one in every four Nepalis lives below the poverty line.

Social media users posted videos and photos across platforms, including TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), that spotlight Nepali children of the country’s ruling elite enjoying vacations abroad on their taxpayers' money.

Therefore, hashtags like #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal and #3NepoBabies have amassed millions of views on Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

Here’s a quick rundown of the names that have gone viral on social media:

Shivana Shrestha

Another "nipo kid" is Shivana Shrestha, who is a popular singer and daughter-in-law of former Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

She often shares posts of her luxurious home decor and high fashion attire.

Bith, Shrestha, and her husband, Jaiveer Singh Deuba, were the center stage of the "Nipo Kids" trend online.

Shrinkhala Khatiwada

Khatiwada is the country’s former Miss Nepal, a title she won in 2018, and is one among the many "nepo kids" that have been facing backlash online.

While she chose to remain silent amid protests, which has now cost her a price, her Instagram followers are declining.

Shrinkhala Khatiwada is the daughter of former Nepali health minister Birodh Khatiwada, and her mother, Munu Sigdel Khatiwada, is also a state parliamentarian from Bagmati province.

With over a million followers on Instagram, her feed showcases stunning travel destinations, including London, the United States, and Switzerland.

Saugat Thapa

Saugat Thapa is yet another example of Nipo Kids, who is the son-in-law of Minister Bindu Kumar Thapa and has been widely criticized for showing off an expensive lifestyle online.

Smita Dahal

Smita happens to be the granddaughter of Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda,” a central figure of the Communist Party of Nepal and an ex-premier.

Smita Dahal was no exception to the online trend of Nipo Babies.

She was criticized for showing off luxurious handbags on social media that once again establish the fault lines between the luxury lifestyle of the ruling elite and economic struggles of common Nepalis.