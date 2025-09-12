New island emerges in Alaska as glaciers retreat amid climate change

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Earth Observatory has announced that a new island has emerged in Alaska.

A new island known as Prow Knob was previously linked with the Alsek glaciers that have been drifting away for decades.

Satellite images taken by the Landsat9 in August 2025 reveals that the Prow Knob has now lost all contact with the glaciers, turning into an Island.

Live Science reports that the development provides a clear visual example of how glaciers are thinning in southeastern Alaska amid global warming.

A science writer at NASA Earth Observatory, Lindsey Doermann, stated, “Water is rapidly replacing ice along the coastal plain of southeastern Alaska.”

She further added, “The water from the melting ice is forming proglacial lakes as glaciers keep thinning and retreating in the region,” adding that a new island has emerged in one of those growing watery expanses.

It has been revealed that the Prow Knob, with a landmass of about two square miles, fully detached from the glacier between July 13 and August 6.

Previously, professor of environmental science at Nichols College in Massachusetts, Mauri Pelto, predicted that the Prow Knob would separate from the glaciers in 2020.

However, the landmass clinched onto the Alsek glacier a slightly longer than predicted.

This comes amid increasing glaciers melting and retreating due to climate change and global warming.