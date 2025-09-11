Kate Middleton puts wig rumours to rest in skillful display

Princess Kates quashes wig rumours with a charming response in a new video

Princess Kate finally put wig rumours to rest with a charming response in a new video shared by a royal expert on Thursday, September 11. .

In the clip, the Princess of Wales can be seen styling her brunette hair in a chic ponytail during a latest solo outing in London.

Princess Catherine's appearance comes hours before Prince Harry returned to the US to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Royal expert Rebecca English shared the chic video with details about Kate's engagement, showing her creating a screen print using the traditional silk-screen method on her latest royal visit to Marina Mill.

Else where in the video, the future queen also gave an update on her health, laughing while showing off her skills with the people she mingled during the trip.

Earlier, Kensington Palace unveiled breathtaking images and footage of the Princess's triumphant visit to Sudbury Silk Mills, where centuries of tradition meet innovative British textiles.

Meanwhile, Kate's brother-in-law Harry, who was on a four-day visit to the UK, was spotted undertaking separate engagements in the city before bidding farewell to the British public.