Dua Lipa and Callum Turner unlock major relationship milestone

Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner have recently unlocked major milestone in their relationship.

Both stars, who confirmed their engagement in June, are looking out to purchase a mansion in the likes of Marbella or Andalucia to enjoy some sun and peace with family and friends, away from the hustle and bustle.

Reflecting on the couple’s plans, a source spilled to The Sun, “The house has to be able to comfortably fit Dua and Callum, as well as their family and friends, they also want peace and tranquility, that has been made very clear.”

“Dua and Callum have a healthy budget too, they've been sent details on properties priced between £3million and £9million and are weighing them up,” continued an insider.

The source told the outlet that the couple “have been shown massive mansions overlooking the sea, as well as a huge retreat in the hills of Marbella”.

Interestingly, another insider revealed that the pair are “prepared to put in an offer soon”.

The news came after they reportedly took their relationship to the next level by “going into business together” and set up TwentyTwo Films Limited this week.

A source told the outlet, “Dua and Callum are both very ambitious people and have lots of plans for ventures they want to do together.”

“She has dipped her toe in film before. But if she does further projects, she wants to have more creative control,” added an insider.