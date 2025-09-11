Taylor Swift leaves fans speculating about 'The Life of a Showgirl' tour

Taylor Swift ready to embark on another tour in 2026?

Taylor Swift fans are wondering if they should already start saving up for tickets to The Life of a Showgirl tour.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has raised the bar for concerts with her Eras Tour which broke records, and none of the Swifties would want to miss out on another experience like that.

Although the Anti-Hero hitmaker herself hasn’t announced when she would be heading for tour next, fans have some theories.

The famous celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, addressed a fan’s question asking if Swift is planning a tour in 2026 after her 12th studio album release this October.

Answering the question, they detailed that it was heard that the Grammy winner would embark on another tour in 2027 after she ties the knot with her fiancé Travis Kelce “next summer.”

Excited Swifties quickly flocked to the comments and shared their speculations about the potential forthcoming tour, with one writing, “I wonder if she might do a few more albums after Life of a Showgirl and simply lump them all together like she did with the Eras Tour, as sort of chapters of her life.”

Agreeing with the commenter, another wrote, “i think She's gonna throw more albums and make a tour on 2028.”

A third chimed in, “My prediction is she will tour with this album at The Sphere in Vegas. It fits in perfectly with The Showgirl theme and she wouldn’t have to travel like a normal tour.”

While another added, “I think she will release TS13 first and then make a huge tour if that. It could be the 13 themed tour idk.”

Regardless of what everyone speculates, Swift loves taking an unexpected route so it remains to be seen what she has in store.