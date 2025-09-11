Shooting at Evergreen High School in Colorado: 2 injured, suspect killed

A 16-year-old male student at Evergreen High School in Colorado shot two of his classmates with a handgun before shooting himself. The incident happened both inside and outside the school.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the school very quickly and found the shooter within five minutes without firing their weapons.
Two students were injured. One of them was in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable conditions without any life-threatening injuries. The other student was also described as safe.
The shooter killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot. His identity and motive have not been revealed by the authorities.
A fourth student was also taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained while running away from the school.
The community is in great shock, as Evergreen is a small town and residents felt they were “in a little bubble.” Many parents were left anxiously to be reunited with their children at a nearby elementary school.
Silas, a student who was eating lunch when the shooting started, said he and his friends “hid right around the door… they hid in corners but eventually faced the gunman.” He said the gunman “yelled some things and he shot at us at least twice.”
Jared Polis, the governor of Colorado, offered his condolences, stating, “My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they grapple with this senseless act of violence. I, the Evergreen Community, and the entire State of Colorado are devastated by this tragedy….”
The Evergreen High School shooter was a male juvenile student.
