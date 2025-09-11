Is Novak Djokovic moving his family from Serbia? What you need to know

Novak Djokovic is reportedly moving his family to Greece with his two children, Stefan and Tara, who have already been enrolled in St. Lawrence College, a private British school in Athens.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic took this step in the context of the recent backlash that erupted in Serbia, his home country, vouching for student protests against President Aleksandar Vucic’s regime.

The protests erupted after a deadly train station collapsed in Novi Sad, the second largest city in Serbia, killing 16 people, sparking countrywide protests against corruption.

The tennis legend Djokovic's stance sparked backlash from pro-government media organizations that branded him a “false patriot.”

Novak Djokovic tweeted last December; that sparked the backlash against him.

He wrote, "As someone who deeply believes in the power of young people and their desire for a better future, I believe it is important that their voices are heard."



The Djokovic family’s relocation is supported by evidence of their new home in Athens and Novak’s activities at the Kavouri tennis club.

The tennis legend didn’t stop there; he went one step further when, at the Australian Open, he celebrated in solidarity with a student that was injured during protests, wore a jumper during a basketball match in Belgrade that had the logo “Students are champions,” and also posted images of mass protests with the caption "History, amazing."

Djokovic’s potential application for a Greek Golden Visa is being speculated, given the background of his recent meetings with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, including the one that was held at Tinos Island.

The 38-year-old was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open quarterfinals, conceding by 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.