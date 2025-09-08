Jessica Simpson shares top picks for 2025 VMA’s Sexiest Man Alive

Jessica Simpson shares favourites for VMA’s Sexiest Man Alive title

Jessica Simpson is opening up about her celebrity crushes at the VMAs, while also embracing a new chapter of life.

The 45-year-old singer made a playful confession on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7 at New York’s UBS Arena, where she revealed who she’d like to see take home this year’s Sexiest Man Alive title.

“I mean, there are a lot of people who are sexy,” she said with a smile. “I’m single, so everybody’s sexy right now.”

Simpson then named Charlie Hunnam, James Franco and Jamie Dornan as her top choices, adding, “There are a lot of hotties… There are a lot of cute guys out there.”

Her lighthearted comments come months after Simpson and her estranged husband, Eric Johnson, announced their separation in January.

The pair, who wed in July 2014 after meeting through a mutual friend in 2010, share three children together, daughters Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 13, and Birdie Mae, 6, and son Ace Knute, 12.

While the split marked the end of a decade-long marriage, Simpson is said to be thriving on her own.

A source told Us Weekly that the Take My Breath Away singer “has finally found a new sense of confidence and is coming back into her own” after what was described as a “painful” relationship.

According to the insider, Simpson faced “trust and communication issues” during the marriage that only grew over time.

The situation reportedly left her feeling weighed down as she worked to “hold the marriage together” for the sake of her kids.

Now, with the separation behind her, the I Think I’m in Love With You hitmaker has been embracing her independence.

The source shared that she’s “a different person since she’s been out of the relationship” and is doing well as she moves forward.

Simpson, who built a billion-dollar fashion empire with her Jessica Simpson Collection, is said to be enjoying her newfound freedom and confidence, describing the change as both “liberating” and “life-changing.”