Drew Barrymore recounts daughter’s e-bike crash ‘horror’ in France

Drew Barrymore highlights daughter's 'quick-thinking skills' in recent conversation

Drew Barrymore recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a heart-wrenching accident from France.

The 50-year-old actress, who shares two daughters – Olive and Frankie – with ex-husband Will Kopelman, recently recalled a frightening family incident.

During her appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, September 4, the Charlie’s Angels star said, “The last we were supposed to get together, my daughter ended up having an accident.”

Barrymore then spilled further details about the e-bike mishap, explaining that her daughter ripped off her entire elbow.

“My daughter, actually, she got in an e-bike accident. In France, which sounds so fabulous,” she said. “Yes, so we were in fabulous France and then she had an e-bike accident. We spent days in an E.R., in and out.”

The Blended actress went on to praise her daughter for her quick-thinking skills.

Speaking proudly, she shared, “She ripped off her bra and turned it into a tourniquet. That’s just who she is. And I just marvel at her.”

This comes on the heels of Barrymore calling her little ones her “North Star.”

Earlier in January on Colbert’s show, the Ever After star said, “They’re really, really good. Every day is different. Every hour is different. They’re my North Star, my compass.”

For the unversed, Barrymore parted ways with her former husband in August 2016 after four years of marriage.

The couple welcomed Olive in 2012, followed by Frankie in 2014.