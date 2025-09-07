Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun romance concerns friends for alarming reason

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney recently confirmed relationship

Sydney Sweeney is starting out a new chapter with her boyfriend Scooter Braun but her friends are not so supportive of it.

The 27-year-old actress is believed to be digging a hole for herself because of Braun’s controversial past.

The Euphoria actress is seemingly ignoring her friends’ advice as a source told Star Magazine, “Sydney’s saying it’s nobody’s concern, she’s having fun and people have got it wrong because Scooter’s a cool, chilled out guy.”

However, her “friends say he’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing and you only have to look at his past to see that.”

The retired manager has been involved in the infamous battle of master recordings with Taylor Swift which barred her from owning her own music.

“Some say he should be avoided with a 10-foot pole,” continued the source, adding, “Sydney has every right to see who she wants … but this has all the earmarks of disaster in the making.”

Braun destroyed her reputation with the scandal and despite support from his other clients like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, he is still a polarising figure in the music industry.

The source noted, “Scooter has such a bad reputation. and the feeling is Sydney could do much better.”