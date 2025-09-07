Jamie Lee Curtis finds lost connection with upcoming movie

Jamie Lee Curtis is surprising her fans with a movie appearance.

The actress has shared a surprising connection to her new film The Lost Bus, a survival drama based on the true story of a bus driver and teacher who transported 22 children to safety during the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

At the Toronto International Film Festival premiere, Curtis revealed that she has a personal connection to the film's subjects, Mary Ludwig and Kevin McKay.

Curtis, who produced the film, recalled her conversation with Ludwig, saying, "When you're a producer calling someone to say, 'Hi, we want to tell your story and make a movie about your life,' obviously there must be trepidations and some concerns. You know, we're basically from Hollywood. And this is a true story."

Ludwig told Curtis that they have a "weird connection," revealing that Curtis' late mother, Janet Leigh, was romantically involved with Ludwig's father in Merced, California.

She expressed her pride in being part of the film, saying, "This moment of trust between Kevin and Mary was born really from something much bigger. And the fact that we're all here together with you at the world premiere of a movie about their story told by a master [Greengrass], produced by a master [Blum], is just a thrilling, weird connect-the-dots. And I'm very proud to be here."

The film, directed by Paul Greengrass and produced by Jason Blum, tells the story of McKay and Ludwig's heroic actions during the Camp Fire.

The movie stars Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera and will be released in select theaters on September 19 and on Apple TV+ on October 3.