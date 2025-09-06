Deadly 'kissing bug' parasite spreads to 32 US states

A potentially fatal parasitic infection spread by triatomine insects, commonly known as kissing bugs, has now been detected in 32 U.S. states, with health experts warning of growing domestic transmission of Chagas disease.
At least eight Americans have contracted the life-threatening illness through local insect bites, prompting scientists to call for official endemic designation from the CDC and WHO.
The black-and-brown insects, which feed on human blood and typically bite facial areas, carry the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite responsible for Chagas disease.
A life-threatening parasite, historically prevalent in Latin America, 11 kissing bug species have now been identified across the U.S., with highest concentrations in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.
Chagas infection progresses through two phases, an often-asymptomatic acute stage treatable with antiparasitic drugs, and a chronic phase that can cause fatal heart complications decades later.
The American Heart Association estimates 300,000 U.S. cases, though experts tells significant numbers are underdiagnosis.
Cardiologist Salvador Hernandez revealed: "If we screened for it and caught it early, most patients could be cured, the problem is we don't, and people end up dying."
Transmission primarily occurs when bug feces enter bite wounds or mucous membranes, though the parasite can also spread through blood transfusions, organ transplants, and maternal-fetal transmission.
Most infected individuals remain asymptomatic for years, 30% eventually develop cardiac issues and 10% suffer digestive damage.
The declaration could accelerate screening programs and treatment access for a disease currently affecting an estimated 7 million people worldwide.
