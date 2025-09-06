Julianne Hough’s life’s ‘most cringe moment’ involves Timothée Chalamet

Julianne Hough remembers Oscars 2025 interview with Timothée Chalamet

Julianne Hough is looking back on one of her most awkward on-camera moments, and she’s not holding back.

The Dancing with the Stars cohost, 37, joined the Chicks in the Office podcast on Friday, Sept. 5, where she was reminded of her red carpet interview with Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars in March.

In a clip replayed during the conversation, Hough was seen asking the actor, “Do you have any, like, dance moves that you go to? Like, a go-to?”

Chalamet paused before turning the question back on her.

“Um, do you?” he asked. Hough laughed and responded by showing him her “little body roll, body roll action,” even acting it out on the spot.

The podcast hosts admitted that many fans at the time thought the question was random, but they also pointed out it made sense coming from a professional dancer like Hough.

The exchange continued briefly as the two joked about “spinal adjustments” before Chalamet wrapped it up with, “Okay, facts, fair,” and the interview ended.

Looking back now, Hough didn’t sugarcoat her feelings.

“Oh my gosh, that truly, that was horrible,” she said.

Still, she added with perspective, “But you know what? Whatever. It was something that people talked about. And I always say, ‘You know what? Be cringe. You’re at least putting yourself out there. Whatever.’”

Meanwhile, Chalamet made headlines for another reason this week after not joining girlfriend Kylie Jenner at her 28th birthday celebration.

The Kardashians star, who turned 28 on August 10, shared a photo carousel on Thursday, Sept. 4, with the caption “bday film [film tape emoji].”

The post featured moments with her sister Kendall Jenner, close friends, and her children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3. But fans couldn’t help but notice that Chalamet, 29, was absent from both the celebration and Jenner’s post.