US labour market growth stalls adding only 22,000 jobs in August

The US labour market has plunged to its lowest level as the month of August witnessed the addition of only 22,000 jobs in the economy.
The latest report issued on Friday, September 5, by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has shed light on the declining situation of US labour growth.
With the addition of only 22,000 jobs, the employment rate rose to 4.3 from 4.2 percent in August which is the highest since October 2021.
According to economists predictions, the addition of jobs was limited to 76,000 that were created last month as reported by Bloomberg.
This is the first report on US labour growth under the aegis of BLS as President Donald Trump fired the previous authority for producing the data on false and inauthentic grounds.
In the month of July, only 73,000 positions were added and the sum of previous months has also been downgraded.
