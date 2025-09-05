Tesla's massive $1 trillion pay package to secure Elon Musk's leadership

Tesla’s board has proposed a groundbreaking $1 trillion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk, potentially making him the world’s first trillionaire.

It’s the most unprecedented move in the history of corporate America, and the deal aims to incentivize Musk to lead Tesla for years to come.

The longtime proposal, designed to incentivize Musk to lead Tesla for years to come, sets a series of ambitious benchmarks he must meet to earn the full payout, including expanding Tesla’s robotaxi business and growing the company’s market value to at least $8.5 trillion from around $1 trillion today. The plan spans 10 years.

Tesla’s proposed compensation package for Elon Musk includes granting him additional shares that would increase his stake in the company to at least 25 percent.

This aligns with Musk’s publicly stated desire to hold a 25 percent stake in Tesla.

The package is said to be part of Tesla’s plans to keep Musk’s leadership and to offer him a more lucrative package so he could drive the company’s growth in evolving markets like robotics and artificial intelligence.

The pay package offers a financial windfall and expanded control of the company to Musk, already the world’s richest person, after his 2018 package valued in excess of $50 billion was struck down by a Delaware court.

The new agreement highlights Musk’s iron grip on the automaker, despite the myriad demands on his time.

Musk, who has been serving as Tesla’s top executive since 2008, oversees four other companies: SpaceX, xAI, Neuralink, and the Boring Co.