Trump announced US Space Command HQ will relocate to Alabama:Know details

US President Donald Trump confirmed the relocation of the US Space Command headquarters in a Tuesday press conference from the Oval Office.

“The US Space Command will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as ‘Rocket City',” Trump said.

Trump's announcement has overturned a Biden-era decision to keep the command in Colorado and has resolved a long-time battle between the two states over the economic and political significance of hosting the command.

Trump made the relocation announcement of the US Space Command to Alabama directly from the White House, where a Pentagon live stream was set up under the title “US Space Command HQ Announcement.”

He slammed the Biden administration for what he termed as “wrongfully obstructing” his earlier plans of shifting the headquarters during his first term.

The US Space Command played a central role in military operations such as satellite navigation, troop communication, and alerts about the missile launch.

It’s a strategic command that brings together forces from all branches of the military under one roof to carry out missions and protect US interests beyond Earth.

It was established in 1985 but was discontinued in 2002, when it was integrated into US Strategic Command. However, it was reestablished on August 29, 2025.

Both Alabama and Colorado have long been fighting for the headquarters due to its political and economic weight.

Why is the location important?

A heated dispute over the location of Space Command’s headquarters pitted Colorado against Alabama, with strategy, politics, and economic interests hanging in the balance.

Colorado prioritized continuity and military readiness, while Alabama highlighted its aerospace expertise and infrastructure.

The decision to keep headquarters in Colorado sparked backlash from supporters and Alabama lawmakers, jeopardizing billions in federal funding and thousands of jobs at stake.