Travis Kelce makes first statement after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce has finally broken his silence since his engagement with Taylor Swift and fans are hanging onto every word.

One week after sending the internet into a frenzy with their delightful announcement, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end addressed the buzz surrounding his engagement to the pop star during a New Height podcast episode.

A snippet from the upcoming episode shows, Travis’ co-host and older brother Jason Kelce couldn’t hold back his excitement, saying, "Travis we have to talk about in case you have missed these instagram posts all around the world."

"'Travis and Taylor are engaged' yay," Jason, 37, said with enthusiasm, prompting both brothers to break into a celebratory clap.

The two time Super Bowl champion then added, "I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that has been going on."

"It's been really fun telling everybody who i am going to spend the rest of my life with," he added coyly.

Taylor and Travis, both 35, officially announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, via a joint Instagram post, just days after her debut appearance on the podcast, which aired on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

According to Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, the NFL star actually popped the question on August 10, the same day the couple recorded the episode.