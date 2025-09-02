Harry Styles recreates iconic 'Cinderella moment' with RHONY star

'One Direction' sparks new romance rumours following his recent outing with Zoe Kravitz

Harry Styles has been making headlines nowadays with his rare outings in which he is mostly accompanied by a female colleague.

A few days back, the 31-year-old singer broke the internet after he was spotted walking hand in hand with Batman star Zoe Kravitz on the streets of Italy.

Yesterday, the Grammy winner was surprisingly seen attending the wedding of Instagram executive Charles Porch and Robert Denning in Paris, where he met the former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill.

Harry proved himself to be a gentleman as he was captured helping the 62-year-old actress to climb the stairs of the venue.

Carole’s friend Cassandra Grey shared a bunch of pictures from the dreamy wedding. The collection of pictures also had an image of the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, who can be seen lending his arm to the RHONY actress while living his prince charming moment.

Grey mentioned in the caption, “I saw @caroleradziwill struggling to get her rather large @giambattistavalliparis dress up the grand stairwell. Naturally and quickly, I managed to get my iphone out of my dinner clutch to document what could have been fashion Parisian castle roadkill.”

“Then a stranger to Carole and I, a handsome @harrystyles, seemingly out of nowhere, graciously lent her his arm like Cinderella’s prince”, she wrote.

The picture has sparked romance speculations among the two. According to Parade, Radziwill is currently single and has a history of dating young men.

However, there is no confirmation about it and nobody knows how the duo spent the rest of the evening after having a "Cindrella" moment.