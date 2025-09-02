Gianluigi Donnarumma to join Manchester City in £26m deal with Ederson exit

Gianluigi Donnarumma, the goalkeeper, has joined Manchester City from Paris Saint-Germain in a £26m worthy deal.
The 26-year-old Italy international player is expected to sign a five-year contract with the option of another year as the successor of Ederson.
The deal came on the heels of Man City's decision to transfer Ederson to Fenerbahce in a £12m transfer fee.
After joining the football club, Donnarumma will wear the No. 99 shirt as he became Man City’s seventh and last summer signing, taking their total summer spending to £185.8 million.
Donnarumma told the football club, “To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me.”
He added, "I am joining a squad packed with top-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.”
Donnarumma also expressed his praise for Manchester City as he considers it a great honour to play for the prestigious football club.
"I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and staff members. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me,” goalkeeper expressed his excitement.
On the other hand, Ederson, 32, has joined Fenerbahce after spending 8 years of trophy-laden years in Manchester City. He also won 18 major honours under Guardiola.
