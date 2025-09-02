Corn Moon to rise after Blood Moon eclipse: Time, place revealed

The full Corn Moon, the Northern Hemisphere's final summer complete moon will reach peak illumination at 2:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday, September 7, 2025, and will offer an ideal view across North America.

North American observers will witness a classic full moon rise, viewers across Asia, Australia, and the Pacific will experience a simultaneous blood moon total lunar eclipse.

This celestial event marks the ninth of 12 full moons in 2025, traditionally named for seasonal agricultural activities like corn harvesting.

Often called the Harvest Moon, that title actually belongs to October's full moon this year as it falls closest to the September 22 autumnal equinox in 2025.

North American viewers will have the best observation opportunities at moonrise, approximately 7:22 p.m. EDT in New York and 7:19 p.m. PDT in Los Angeles on September 7, 2025.

Astronomical calculations reveals around 4.9 billion people will witness visibility of this event. The moon will appear full both the night before and after its peak.

Eastern Hemisphere moon-watchers will gaze at a dramatic 82 minute totality phase where the moon will turn into a coppery-red sphere, with the entire eclipse lasting over almost five hours.

A partial solar eclipse will form part of a predictable celestial pattern following two weeks later on September 21, 2025 and will be visible from the South Pacific, New Zealand and Antarctica.