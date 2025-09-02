UK could see second night of Northern Lights after dazzling display

The UK is expected to see a second night of visible Northern Lights on Tuesday, September 2, following a spectacular display that was seen across the country on Monday night.

The bright colors of the auroras were visible from northern Scotland on Monday night and could return today.

Space weather forecasters issued an alert for potential aurora on Monday afternoon after satellites detected a significant solar event.

The event was particularly identified as a coronal mass ejection (CME), a powerful eruption of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s surface.

However, when the CME is directed towards Earth, it can cause geomagnetic storms that result in remarkable aurora displays, also known as the Northern Lights.

On Monday night, stargazers in the UK and Ireland witnessed a spectacular display of the Northern Lights. The sightings were widespread as far as West Cork in Ireland.

The Met Office predictions suggest that the resulting geomagnetic activity could make the aurora more visible than usual as skies look dark and clear.

The best chance of seeing the aurora was Monday night, but there is also a smaller chance today and Wednesday.

The Northern Lights are most active during the astronomical events of Equinox and Solstice.

In the primary viewing areas of the aurora such as southern areas, light pollution is a crucial factor in determining whether the auroras can be seen.

According to the British Geological Survey, the color of light depends upon the type of molecules affected.

Oxygen, nitrogen and other gases in the atmosphere have their own particular colors which result in the range of blue, greens, yellow and reds observed in the aurora.