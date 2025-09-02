Robin Wright calls America a shit show moves to England

Robin Wright has called America a shit show and decided to move to England

Robin Wright has moved from the United States to England with her boyfriend, Henry Smith, calling the move a “liberating” change against the fast-paced, competitive lifestyle of America.

“It’s liberating to be done. Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 per cent of what you wanted.”

She was tired of American life, describing it as full of “rush, competition and speed.” She said that in the US, “most of America… [is] in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich.”

Robin Wright has moved from the United States to England with her boyfriend, Henry Smith

She expressed her grief over the noise of Los Angeles, where she spent most of her time. Robin said she loves the quiet countryside of England.

“I love being in this country. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, or eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed.”

The departure is also related to her architect boyfriend. She said she has met the partner and is ready to “grow old with somebody, and travel and see the world.”

Robin Wright is known for her role as Princess Buttercup in the iconic 1987 film, The Princess Bride.

“Everyone’s building a huge house and I’m just done with all that – I love the quiet. And I’ve met my person. Finally.”

Wright is renting a house on the seaside of England and moving there with her boyfriend and two dogs.

She will travel to Los Angeles only for work, but looks forward to spending most of her time in England.

What is Robin Wright famous for?

Robin Wright is known for her role as Princess Buttercup in the iconic 1987 film, The Princess Bride.