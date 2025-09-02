Selena Gomez's wedding planning with Benny Blanco 'hits a snag'

Selena Gomez's journey to the altar with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, reportedly hit a few bumps along the way.

The singer, 33, who got engaged to Benny, 37, last December, is said to have taken on the lion's share of the wedding preparations, leading to some initial tension.

The lovebird's rumoured wedding will be a two-day event in Montecito, California, this month. Not to mention, the guest list will be star-studded that may include Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

As Daily Mail reported, the initial planning process "wasn't smooth sailing" for the couple.

The music director reportedly relied on the Single Soon crooner to make "most" of the decisions for the big day, a move the source suggests was intended as a "nice gesture," but ultimately left Selena feeling like her fiancé "could step up and make some decisions" himself.

The source added that Benny is "ecstatic" about marrying Selena and is "forever grateful" she's walking down the aisle with him.

However, they also suggested that both he and Selena have a shared tendency to procrastinate, with friends even accusing Benny of being a "bit lazy."

This dynamic, where he puts her "first and foremost" and their relationship "secondly" in the planning process, created some early hurdles.

Despite the initial challenges, the source assured that the relationship is not in trouble.

They added that the couple's inner circle believes this particular dynamic "won't change" and could even become a "quirk" in their marriage.

The good news is that everything is "smooth sailing now, because everything has been paid for and figured out," the source concluded.

The news comes after the Who Says singer shared a series of loving photos on Instagram, showing the couple enjoying "Lake life" with loved ones.