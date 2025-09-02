Graham Greene, Oscar-nominated actor, dies at 73

Graham Greene, the Canadian actor whose performance in Dances with Wolves earned him an Academy Award nomination, has died at the age of 73 in Toronto after a long illness.

Graham Greene, born in Ohsweken, Ontario, in June 1952, and was a member of the Oneida Nation.

He began performing on stage in the 1970s before moving to Television (TV) and film. His early screen credits included the Canadian drama The Great Detective in 1979 and Running Point Brave in 1983.

Graham Greene career changed in 1990 when he was cast as Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner’s grand western Dance with Wolves.

Graham Greene Hollywood Career:

The film won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Greene’s part brought him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, making him one of the first indigenous actor recognized at that position in Hollywood.

Over the coming three decades, Greene starred in wide range of films such as Thunderheart, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Green Mile, Molly’s Game and The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2.

On Television (TV), Graham Greene worked on series including Northern, Longmire, Defiance, Reservation Dogs, Echo and The Last of Us.

His work earned several honors. In 2000, he won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children.

In 2021, he entered a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame. He’s survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore, and their daughter, Lilly Lazare Greene.