Ariana Grande tipped for Bond girl role in next 007 movie

Ariana Grande is reported to be in the running for the next Bond girl role, creating excitement and debate among fans.

The singer and actress name appeared alongside Florence Pugh and Emma Watson as producers searched for a new face to join the famous spy franchise.

The upcoming James Bond reboot is now under Amazon’s ownership, and a source cited by National Enquirer revealed that Grande impressed the team with her acting in the Wicked films.

The 7Rings hitmaker's careful choice of projects was seen as a strength, with producers said to be looking for talent that genuinely wanted to be part of the series.

However, the next Bond is expected to be cast in his late twenties as part of a plan to attract a younger audience.

The news quickly spread on social media, with X users divided over the possibility of Grande taking the role. And some fans celebrated the idea while others felt the part should go to a more established actress.

Pugh is believed to have a strong chance because of her action roles in Black Widow and Thunderbolts, as well as her ties to director Denis Villeneuve.

Whereas, Emma Watson also remained a strong candidate because of her connection with producer David Heyman.

Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya were also mentioned, although the Euphoria star was considered too high profile unless Tom Holland was chosen as Bond.

Amid the speculation, Ariana kept her attention on music, as she recently announced her 2026 Eternal Sunshine world tour which will begin in North America in June and include five nights run at London’s O2 Arena in August.