Inside Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein’s fairytale bridesmaids’ dresses

Princess Marie Caroline’s bridesmaids steal the show

Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein’s wedding was a masterclass in understated elegance with the little bridesmaids capturing many hearts in matching gowns by London based luxury label Amaia Kids.

Held at the Cathedral of St. Florin in Vaduz, the event saw the bride accompanied by sweet young attendants, including Princess Marie-Astrid’s three-year-old daughter, Althaea.

The girls wore charming white A-line dresses adorned with sage-green ribbon sashes—a design choice both timeless and delightfully fresh

The brand’s Instagram page celebrated the honour, posting, “Thank you so much for trusting us for such a unique and special day. We live for moments like this, which make our work so much more meaningful.”

Amaia Kids isn’t just another luxury label—it carries the royal seal of approval. The Princess of Wales has frequently chosen their pieces for her own children.

Prince George famously arrived at the hospital in 2015 wearing an Amaia cardigan when meeting baby Princess Charlotte, while Charlotte herself later wore their Razorbil Coat during the Coronation Concert in 2023

Luxury stylist Angela Kyte told HELLO! that Princess Marie Caroline’s choice echoed a broader trend among European royals, “By selecting Amaia, Princess Marie Caroline not only ensures her bridal party looks timeless and polished, but subtly aligns with the polished, classic style championed by Kate… where understated elegance and heritage craftsmanship are valued above fleeting trends.”