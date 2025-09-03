New study finds drug better than aspirin at preventing heart attacks

New study finds drug that is better than aspirin at preventing heart attacks

Doctors have found that the drug clopidogrel is more effective at preventing heart attacks and stroke in patients than aspirin.

A new study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress has found that drug clopidogrel is potent at preventing cardiovascular events in patients.

Keeping in view the current medical guidelines, millions of people are allowed to take aspirin to reduce their risk of experiencing a serious cardiovascular disease.

However, a daily dose of aspirin works by making the blood less likely to form clots, which can later prevent heart attacks and strokes.

The study’s results suggested that clopidogrel is a commonly recommended blood thinner and more effective with no additional risk.

The remarkable discovery was revealed at the European Society of cardiology congress in Madrid, with the desired results behind the data were concurrently published in the Lancet medical journal.

An international team of doctors from various countries including Japan, Australia, U.S., U.K. has announced beneficial results about the drug clopidogrel.

They have found that the drug clopidogrel is superior to aspirin for prevention of heart attacks and strokes.

The findings suggest that they are calling for the “extensive adoption” of clopidogrel in clinical practice worldwide.

Coronary artery Disease (CAD) is a renowned coronary heart disease and a leading cause of mortality in the UK.

The process described is atherosclerosis, a condition where fatty material called atheroma builds up inside the walls of the arteries.

Further it results in restricted arteries and restricts blood flow which can ultimately cause heart attacks lately.

The desired study results found that patients taking clopidogrel had a 14% lower chance of adverse cardiac outcomes such as heart attacks and strokes.

The chief scientific and medical officer at the British Heart Foundation said, “Aspirin is a commonly prescribed drug to help prevent repeat heart attacks and strokes. This research suggests that clopidogrel, an alternative to aspirin, might be more effective at preventing recurrent heart attack or stroke.”

The desired results are likely to impact the medications doctors prescribed to their patients to reduce their risk of future heart problems.