South Australia bans fish-shaped soy sauce to curb plastic pollution

The Australian state has decided to ban fish-shaped soy sauce packets as part of a wider plastic-ban initiative to counter growing pollution in oceans.

The famous packets have become common takeaways in many Asian restaurants especially for the sushi lovers. After the legislative decision, the shops and businesses will be prohibited from selling them from Monday, September 1.

The Southern state inhabited by 1.9 million has become the first-nation in Australia to enact such a legislative prohibition on fish-shaped bottles to tackle plastic waste and environmental pollution posing risk to marine ecosystems.

According to Environmental Minister and Deputy Premier for South Australia, Susan Close, "Each fish-shaped container is used for just seconds, yet remains in the environment for decades or centuries if littered.”

The recent move is based on legislation passed in 2023, aiming to ban plastic bags, straws, stirrers, cotton buds, and confetti.

Instead of small packets, restaurants are required to use larger bottles or less harmful single-use alternatives including sachets or compostable vessels. The ban covers any pre-filled 30ml soy sauce container covered with cap or stopper.

The South Australia administration says the purpose of policy is to reduce plastic pollution, cut carbon emissions, and protect marine life.

According to Australian officials, the cost of inaction would triple the flow of plastic into the ocean by 2049 to 29 million tonnes per year.

Among 25 nations, Australia ranks 7th country making concerted efforts to control plastic pollution.