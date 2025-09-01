Stargate: OpenAI’s $500 billion infrastructure project goes global

The Stargate project is a $500 billion initiative to build AI infrastructure

The Stargate project is a $500 billion initiative to build data centres, especially for artificial intelligence worldwide. Several major companies, including OpenAI, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Oracle, and SoftBank, are collaborating on this ambitious project.

It is a strategic move to keep the US and its allies ahead of AI technology.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, said, “I think this will be the most important project of this era”

The project is not limited to the United States and will expand to other countries. According to the latest news, OpenAI is planning to build an AI data centre in India with a capacity of one gigawatt, making it one of the largest in the country.

The total investment for this project is $500 billion over the course of four years. Initially, $100 billion was committed to get things started.

The first phase of construction involves 10 massive data centres in Texas, is underway. The data centres have already been launched in the UAE and Norway earlier this year.

From construction to highly skilled technical roles, the project will generate hundreds of thousands of jobs. It appears as a way to “reindustrialise” the U.S. economy and give it a major competitive advantage over others.

A significant challenge is the supply of an enormous amount of electricity. The project partners are exploring different energy sources, including renewable energy sources like solar.

U.S. President said, “This will be the largest AI infrastructure project in history, by far.”

“What we want to do is keep it in this country… They have to produce a lot of electricity, and we’ll make it possible for them to get that production done very easily at their own plants if they want.”

Who owns the Stargate AI project?

The project is a joint venture of several private companies, including OpenAI, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Oracle, and Arm.