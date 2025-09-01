Liverpool set to sign Alexander Isak for record £125m fee

Liverpool has reached an agreement with Newcastle United for Alexander Isak by transferring a record £125m fee for the striker.

According to ESPN, the current Premier League champions have accepted a British record-deal for the Sweden international player.

The 25-year-old is expected to have a medical examination prior to signing a six year contract.

Isak has been subjected to summer's most-prolonged transfer saga as he expressed his desire to join Liverpool.

He also released a statement earlier this month in which he claimed about the broken promises by the Newcastle hierarchy.

Earlier, Newcastle rejected the initial bid of £110m for Isak earlier this summer. The deal came on the heels of Newcastle’s decision to sign striker Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart last week.

With the latest move, Isak became one of the most expensive signings in Premier League history transcending Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo who joined the club for £115m in the summer of 2023.

The recent fee transfer also shows a departure from the past as this is the second time that Liverpool has broken this record.

Initially, Liverpool has gone to extra lengths this summer to sign German midfielder Florian Wirtz for £100m, with a potential £16m more in add-ons.