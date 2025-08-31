China's Xi says SCO bears greater peace role as two-day summit opens

China's President Xi Jinping addresses a press conference in Brasilia, Brazil November 20, 2024. — Reuters

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation security forum now bears "greater responsibility" for safeguarding regional peace and stability, as well as promoting the development and prosperity of its member states, Chinese President Xi Jinping told about 20 world leaders he hosted on Sunday evening.

The ongoing SCO Summit shoulders the important mission of building consensus among all parties and stimulating momentum in cooperation, Xi was cited as telling a welcome banquet, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

The two-day summit is being held in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

