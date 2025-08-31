Joey King can’t stop listening to Sabrina Carpenter’s 'Man’s Best Friend'

Joey King can’t get enough of her best friend Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album, Man’s Best Friend.

The Kissing Booth star seemed to be fully hooked on the Espresso hitmaker’s seventh album, which was released on Friday, August 29.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old actress took to her official Instagram stories to rave over the Please Please Please chart topper’s 12-track album.

She posted a screenshot of the single, Nobody’s Son, playing on Spotify with a caption that read, "No skips. Not one. I [blue heart emoji] you, baby girl."

Fans of the duo were excited to see King’s take on the newly released album with one saying, "They always looked like sisters to me, something only a best friend can pull off."

"I was wondering why she hadn’t said anything about the album yet," another user added after the A Family Affair actress' Saturday, August 30, shout out to the Taste singer’s new music.

For the unversed, the duo’s friendship dates back to their meeting during an industry charity event when they were both 12 years old.

The childhood friendship later blossomed into a close bond as the two are often seen hyping each other on public platforms.

In addition to King, other celebrities, including Offset, Nicki Minaj and Jack Antonoff, cheered for Carpenter's Man’s Best Friend.